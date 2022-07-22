Ukraine: Red Cross Support Unwavering as Conflict Continues

It has been more than five months since the conflict in Ukraine erupted, causing mass destruction, and upending the lives of millions. As a result, more than 15 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance. The Red Cross is committed to providing long-term support for those in need. More than just delivering aid, the Red Cross is committed to offering safety, support and community amid the heartache.

Global Red Cross Response

Around the clock, global Red Cross teams continue providing critical service to the people of Ukraine. Thus far, Red Cross teams have supported the following:

Provided basic assistance to more than 3.6 million people.

Improved access to water for 9.2 million people.

Distributed over $17 million dollars in cash assistance to those in need.

Provided health services and interventions to 355,000 people.

Assisted over 550,000 people at Red Cross service points.

Aided over 2,000 families with Restoring Family Links services, providing them news about the whereabouts of relatives.

Helped nearly 120,000 people with family restoration services, protection services, gender and inclusion activities and access to child-friendly spaces.

In Ukraine: Aid Amidst Violence and Uncertainty

More than 6.3 million people are currently displaced within Ukraine. Under danger to themselves, Ukrainian Red Cross team continue to help people and communities impacted by conflict. These teams have reached more than 2 million people within Ukraine through shelter, housing and relief support. Red Crossers are offering health care support and migration assistance to those in need.

Teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are in the country and working to assist the most vulnerable, particularly in the eastern part of Ukraine where many face loss of electricity, difficulty accessing drinking water and severe shortages of medicines and available medical assistance. Thus far, ICRC teams have delivered more than 2,000 tons of food, medical supplies and relief items. Teams are providing Ukrainians with water treatment chemicals, water tanks and working to repair water and electrical infrastructure damaged in the fighting.

Within the country, more than 200 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed. Many pharmacies are closed, stocks of medicines are low, at least 73 health care workers have died, and many have left, leaving people without access to health care and critical medicines needed. The lack of income and the disruption in financial services are also contributing to the rise in the need for basic necessities.

Damaged roads have disrupted supply chains, leaving communities cut off from food and basic supplies. Today, many civilians are taking the life-and-death decision to flee when there is no ceasefire or other agreements in place that would allow them to leave safely. The ICRC remains committed to the safe passage of these civilians and thus far has supported and coordinated humanitarian corridors and evacuations, including the evacuation of more than 10,000 civilians.

Red Cross volunteers will continue to increase their work reuniting separated families, providing food and other household items and increasing awareness about areas contaminated by unexploded ordnance. The current needs are tremendous, critical among them include water delivery, support to health facilities and medical care for wounded families.

In Neighboring Countries, Challenges Remain

Across Europe, Red Cross volunteers are supporting more than 5.9 million refugees who have fled Ukraine in a variety of ways to address both immediate and long-term needs.

Families who have fled are debating their next moves beyond an emergency mindset. Some people are starting to return to Ukraine to check on loved ones, homes left behind and the state of their communities. Others are crossing the border into Ukraine multiple times to seek specific services as resources dwindle. Many families are uneasy about planting firm roots far from home because their ultimate goal is to return.

It is summer and tourism season has arrived, placing pressure on businesses and communities including hotels, guest houses and host families where many people who have fled the conflict have sought shelter. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Red Cross Societies in Ukraine and neighboring countries are providing emergency cash to people to use for rent and any other purpose they see fit, as well as support to host families to ease financial strains.

People who have been displaced need longer-term support. Many people face difficulty securing longer-term housing without employment contracts, creating a ripple effect of needs. Language barriers complicate the likelihood of getting hired. The Red Cross is offering language courses in some countries to help, as well as facilitating connections between government partners and job seekers.

Healthcare needs for displaced people remain high. To help alleviate immense pressure on Ukraine's healthcare system as well as in neighboring countries, the IFRC and Red Cross Societies are operating multiple healthcare facilities, including clinics at the border, mobile health teams in Ukraine and first aid posts across several countries. Chronic illnesses remain a concern for people who have fled home and have been unable to receive treatment, as do growing mental health needs.

The Red Cross is already planning for seasonal challenges like winter when needs will likely look different. From the beginning of the conflict, frontline workers have provided tangible relief like food, water, blankets, hygiene items and SIM cards to reconnect families. Those needs still exist and are shifting toward seasonal support. Warm shelter and clothing are among the many items people will need when the weather gets colder. Red Cross teams are working with local partners and authorities to prepare and anticipate the upcoming needs for people in need.

Role of the American Red Cross

For its part, the American Red Cross has contributed over $50 million to Ukraine crisis relief efforts. This includes $40.3 million to the IFRC to support the most vital humanitarian needs of those affected, including food, shelter, critical care items and first aid. The American Red Cross has also contributed $2 million to the ICRC to support their life-saving efforts within Ukraine and contributed $8.8 million to the Danish Red Cross to provide food and non-perishable food items, first aid kits, blankets and hygiene kits to people displaced within Ukraine.

Additionally, the American Red Cross has contributed an additional $7.5 million to partners on the ground --- including $6 million to World Central Kitchen to provide meals for those in Ukraine and surrounding countries and $1.5 million to International Medical Corps to provide medical supplies within Ukraine.

The American Red Cross has also deployed several international crisis responders to Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania to provide humanitarian relief in support of the international Red Cross operation helping families who fled their homes. These highly trained crisis responders---who are lending skills such as information management, cash assistance programming, GIS systems, communications and crisis leadership --- are supporting on-the-ground relief efforts alongside local teams, including the Polish Red Cross, Moldovan Red Cross and Romanian Red Cross.

Additionally, in line with its work supporting military families, the American Red Cross has sent trained staff to Europe to support emergency communication needs of U.S. military members, so they can stay in touch with family members back home. The Red Cross Hero Care Network is a Congressionally-chartered program that connects service members and their families in times of need. Red Crossers are also distributing comfort kits, containing hygiene items and other necessities to service members and U.S. State Department staff.

Blood Services

At this time, the American Red Cross is not shipping blood products to Ukraine. The American Red Cross does not ship blood products outside the U.S. without a specific request from the U.S. Department of State, from the United Nations, or unless we have a request from affected Red Cross or Red Crescent societies abroad.

Can I Volunteer or Donate Goods?

In countries around the world, Red Cross and Red Crescent organizations have their own staff and volunteers who are trained to respond to large-scale disaster operations. The American Red Cross sends highly specialized and experienced professionals with technical skills and expertise abroad only after the Red Cross or Red Crescent team requests assistance. Those not already on the Red Cross's international disaster roster will not have the opportunity to deploy at this time. We encourage you to connect with your local Red Cross chapter for future opportunities or to visit redcross.org/volunteer for more information.

While we are grateful for the outpouring of support, it's important to know that neither the American Red Cross, nor our global Red Cross partners, are accepting the donation of in-kind goods such as food, clothing, blankets or toys at this time. These items can be difficult to manage on the ground and divert resources from our mission. Other charitable organizations are better suited to manage such donations.

International Humanitarian Law

ICRC called on authorities to adhere to international humanitarian law and to protect civilians and infrastructure delivering essential services, including power and water facilities, schools and hospitals. In Ukraine, over 200 health facilities and 1,635 educational facilities have been damaged or destroyed. Peter Maurer, president of the ICRC, requested protection for humanitarian action so that aid agencies can maintain access to civilians. ICRC has also called for parties to agree to terms so safe passage of civilians is possible.

Protecting Red Cross Workers

The Red Cross emblem is strictly regulated under humanitarian law. In armed conflict, it may be used by medical staff and facilities, including army medics and vehicles. It may also be used by Red Cross and Red Crescent workers, vehicles, facilities and the humanitarian relief they bring.

Resources for People Affected by the Conflict

The ICRC has published a list of resources for people needing urgent help in Ukraine, including medical care, evacuation support, mental health support, shelter and safety tips.

The IFRC Psychosocial Center also has resources for talking to children about war.

For people fleeing the war in Ukraine, the European Union (EU) lists a comprehensive guide including rights when crossing the border into an EU country, eligibility for temporary protection and applying for international protection, as well as the rights of travel inside the European Union.

How to Find a Missing Loved One

If you are trying to locate or get in touch with a U.S. citizen, please contact the U.S. Department of State Overseas Citizens Services Office online or call 1-888-407-4747. However, if you are looking for a family member who is not a U.S. citizen but is located in either Ukraine or Russia, the Red Cross may be able to reconnect you through our Restoring Family Links program.

In neighboring countries where Ukrainians have fled, the Red Cross is distributing SIM cards for cell phones, so people can get in touch with their loved ones. Some family members have maintained contact with each other, but the situation is rapidly changing. As of now, most have maintained their own family connections via cell phones, but it is important to note that the telecommunication systems in the region have been affected. The ICRC and Ukraine Red Cross will continue to work together to help reconnect families, despite considerable challenges on the ground.

How can I learn more about the Red Cross response?

ICRC and IFRC have a comprehensive list of resources, including maps, press releases, videos, photos and stories, further expanding upon Red Cross efforts in the region. For more information about the American Red Cross support, visit redcross.org/ukaine.

