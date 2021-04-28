Ukraine receives second COVID-19 vaccines shipment within COVAX [EN/UK]

Kyiv 23 April: Today, Ukraine has received a second batch of COVID-19 vaccines within the COVAX Facility, a global initiative to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries.

UNICEF together with WHO delivered 367,200 doses of AstraZeneca-SKBio, manufactured by SK Bioscience, South Korea.

This batch of vaccines will be used mainly for vaccination ofthe priority groups and people aged 65+.

Ukraine receives all vaccines within COVAX Facility free of charge.

Supplies of vaccines within COVAX will continue: in total, by the end of the year, UNICEF will deliver vaccines to cover 8 million Ukrainians.

On behalf of COVAX, UNICEF delivers only those COVID-19 vaccines that meet WHO safety and efficacy criteria.

While COVID-19 continues disrupting lives, vaccines are the best hope we have of ending this pandemic. International partners will continue supporting the Government of Ukraine in COVID-19 response and vaccination roll-out.

UNICEF and WHO are working hard to bring more vaccines for the people of Ukraine within the COVAX together with Governments of the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, USAID, the World Bank and other partners.

It is important that health workers deliver the service of COVID-19 vaccination as safely and quickly as possible. And that we all work together to build confidence in vaccines - to save lives.

People should continue to wear masks, wash hands regularly and practice physical distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, UNICEF delivered 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Ukraine via COVAX.

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with UNICEF as key implementing partner, as well as civil society organisations, vaccine manufacturers, governments of US, UK, European Union, Canada, Germany, World Bank, and others.

Notes for Editors:

Embargoed photo and video materials will be available https://bit.ly/COVAX_AZ

Full COVAX News Note to Editors: https://www.who.int/initiatives/act-accelerator/covax/covax-news-note-to-editors

List of donor pledges to the Gavi COVAX AMC: https://www.gavi.org/sites/default/files/covid/covax/COVAX-AMC-Donors-Table.pdf

UNICEF COVAX page https://www.unicef.org/supply/covax-ensuring-global-equitable-access-covid-19-vaccines