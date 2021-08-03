Ukraine receives 2 million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the USA through COVAX [EN/UK]

Kyiv, 18 July 2021 -The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered today 2,000,040 doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the American company Moderna, to Ukraine. This batch of vaccines is donated by the US Government through the global COVAX Facility.

According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Moderna vaccines from the newest shipment are to be used for vaccination of professional groups by the mobile brigades.

The aim of the COVAX Facility, an unprecedented example of international community cooperation, is to ensure that all countries, regardless of the level of income, receive equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Deliveries under COVAX will continue and by the end of 2021, Ukraine is expected to receive enough vaccines by various manufacturers to protect up to 20% of the population from COVID, in the framework of the initiative.

“Our main goal is to protect as many Ukrainians against COVID-19 as possible. We are thankful to partners who stand with us. We are now accelerating vaccination roll-out, so everyone could have access to vaccines. I urge all Ukrainians who not yet got their shots to come and get vaccinated in the mass vaccination centers to protect their health,” said Viktor Liashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine

“It is extremely important that more vaccines are delivered now, so that additional Ukrainians can get protected from COVID-19, especially in the context of potential new waves. We are grateful to the government of the United States who made this latest supply possible. Improved access to vaccines for all countries is the most efficient pathway out of the pandemic. It is crucial that people, especially those groups at risk, use this opportunity to get vaccinated and avoid the detrimental effects of COVID-19 on their health and the lives of their families,” said Laura Bill, Acting UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

“WHO welcomes the first delivery of Moderna vaccine through COVAX Facility in Ukraine. Through COVAX in the past months, over 2 million doses of vaccines have been delivered to Ukraine and today's arrival will double the vaccines available. This vaccine is widely used in the USA and other countries. In mid-July, over 1.4 million Ukrainians have received two doses of vaccine, and we encourage people of Ukraine to use the opportunity to be vaccinated”, says Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative and Head of WHO Country Office in Ukraine.

In-country storage and logistics of shipments of mRNA vaccines from COVAX, in accordance with the correct cold chain requirements, are provided by USAID.

Despite more vaccines becoming available in Ukraine, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage is not sufficient enough for people to give up practices of distancing and wearing masks, which, for the time being, should continue.

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with UNICEF as key implementing partner, as well as civil society organisations, vaccine manufacturers, governments of US, UK, European Union, World Bank, and others.

