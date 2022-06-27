Ukraine: Rapid Needs Assessment Report

Background World Vision- with the support of its partner Arms of Mercy conducted this rapid needs assessment to understand the current situation inside Ukraine. The main purpose of the assessment is to have a multisectorial overview of the needs of people affected by the war, both displaced and host community, by analyzing their intentions for the next weeks and months; understanding the needs (particularly of children and adolescents) in terms of protection, mental health and education; and priority needs for the entire household; as well as assistance and accountability preferences. This assessment was conducted across nine (9) administrative centers and large cities in eight (8) oblasts inside Ukraine (Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Khmelnytskiy, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kyiv, Sumy); Vinnytsia is recognized as one of the main IDP receptors in the country with 39% of IDP participants are in this Oblast. World Vision used a contextualized basic rapid assessment tool (BRAT) to assess 1026 households selected using a convenience sampling approach. Surveys were collected via phone call by a team of 55 enumerators. Enumerators received training in critical topics like safeguarding, referral and accountability, and requested informed consent from each participant. The survey did not require any personally identifying information (PII). The information presented in this report should be used as indicative of the situation in assessed areas, but cannot be considered representative due to the sampling and methodological constraints. This information will be used as part of the context analysis for the updated World Vision Ukraine Response Plan.