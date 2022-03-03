Ukraine: Public Health Situation Analysis (PHSA) - Short-form (Last Update: 3 March 2022)

The following document is compiled from the best secondary data available at the time of publication. All data are subject to change.

Location: Ukraine

Start date of crisis: Feb/Mar 2014;

Escalation: 24 Feb 2022

Typology of crisis: conflict, displacement, insecurity

On 24 February, after weeks of heightened tensions and escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014, Russian troops entered the country. Major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, while the pre-existing hostilities in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (regions) have significantly intensified. As of 2 March 2022, at least 752 civilian casualties had been confirmed, including 227 deaths (15 children) and 525 injured (28 children) . The Ministry of Health (MOH) estimated over 2000 casualties on 2 March; the real toll is likely higher. The current number of newly internally displaced persons (IDPs) is estimated at 1 million and more than 1 million people have crossed into neighbouring countries, fleeing the ongoing hostilities (UNHCR – 1 Mar).

According to the latest estimates from OCHA, 18 million people have been affected by the conflict, of whom 6 million are targeted for humanitarian health care. The COVID 19 pandemic continues to have a large impact on the health system and the population – incidence levels, although decreasing, remain high and vaccination coverage among vulnerable populations remains inadequate. Non communicable diseases (NCDs) are the leading cause of death in Ukraine, while infectious diseases are also a source of concern; recent outbreaks of polio and measles have threatened child health and the prevalence of HIV and TB/MDR-TB are among the highest in Europe.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) and National Health System of Ukraine (NHSU) continue to operate, but humanitarian access across borders is still being negotiated. Health facilities are focused on treating trauma patients; already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, they suffer from lack of maintenance and aging medical equipment, shortages of medicines and medical supplies, understaffing, and disruptions to management due to recent health reforms and decentralization.

While facilities focus on urgent trauma patients, other health threats are looming. Shortages of medical supplies combined with challenging access to health care facilities will exacerbate the burden of chronic disease; limited oxygen supplies compromise the clinical management of patients with severe COVID-19, and displacement, poor shelter, and overcrowded living conditions caused by the conflict are likely to increase the risk of infectious disease. To help cope with this crisis, the conflict-affected population is also in urgent need of mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS).