Ukraine Protection Monitoring In selected settlements along the contact line in eastern Ukraine (Period: February – May 2021) [EN/UK]

Introduction

After seven years of conflict in eastern Ukraine, the July 2020 ceasefire brought a marked reduction in hostilities and civilian casualties and helped reduce the mental stress triggered by the constant fear of being harmed.

With an increase in hostilities in 2021, the continued impact of conflict-related insecurity as well as new consequences of the conflict are very much felt by the people living close to the contact line and limits their enjoyment of rights and well-being.

In this context, UNHCR, together with its local NGO partner Proliska, rolled out a protection monitoring tool in February 2021 to identify the main protection concerns faced by communities living close to the conflict line and analyse these to inform our collective understanding of the main needs of this population, the capacities of the communities and of service providers and the priority needs for humanitarian and development support programs. As such, protection monitoring offers an evidence-based overview of civilians’ living conditions and levels of access to essential services that can assist the authorities and humanitarian and development actors in their decision-making and prioritization of programs. The findings will also inform strategic cooperation between humanitarian and development partners within the framework of the Humanitarian Development Nexus.