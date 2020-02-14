14 Feb 2020

Ukraine: Protection concerns of people living along the contact line (February 2020) [EN/RU/UK]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (607.81 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (788.73 KB)Russian version
preview
Download PDF (620.12 KB)Ukrainian version

Background

  • The area along the contact line separating government-controlled areas (GCA) and nongovernment-controlled areas (NGCA) of eastern Ukraine remains a priority for humanitarian operations. The civilian population faces constant threat of death or injury from shelling, shooting, military presence, mines and explosive remnants of war (ERWs), with at least 3,347 civilians killed and over 7,000 injured since the beginning of the conflict.

  • Many people have had their homes damaged or destroyed, with access to utilities and public services, including health care, social protection and education limited or not available. Damaged roads and lack of public transport leaves many residents isolated, and employment and livelihood opportunities are few, further marginalising people living in this area.

  • In 2019, REACH, in partnership with the Protection Cluster and UNHCR, conducted a protection assessment of 53 isolated settlements along the contact line in GCA. The assessment highlighted the specific needs of people with disabilities, as well as older people, who account for at least 41 per cent of the population in these settlements.

