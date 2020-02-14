Ukraine: Protection concerns of people living along the contact line (February 2020) [EN/RU/UK]

Background

The area along the contact line separating government-controlled areas (GCA) and nongovernment-controlled areas (NGCA) of eastern Ukraine remains a priority for humanitarian operations. The civilian population faces constant threat of death or injury from shelling, shooting, military presence, mines and explosive remnants of war (ERWs), with at least 3,347 civilians killed and over 7,000 injured since the beginning of the conflict.

Many people have had their homes damaged or destroyed, with access to utilities and public services, including health care, social protection and education limited or not available. Damaged roads and lack of public transport leaves many residents isolated, and employment and livelihood opportunities are few, further marginalising people living in this area.