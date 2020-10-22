Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - September 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CLUSTER

Civilian casualties: OHCHR recorded seven conflict-related casualties, all caused by mine-related incidents and ERWs.

Security: Following the introduction of a ceasefire agreement on 27 July, the situation along the contact line remains relatively calm.

COVID-19: The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Donetsk and Luhansk GCA doubled from 2,242 in August to 4,561 in September; 1,206 new cases were registered by de-facto authorities in NGCA.

Freedom of movement: On 8 September, around 300 persons were stuck for several hours at the zero-checkpoint at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP due to problems with the ‘Diy Vdoma’ mobile app. At least 14 persons were refused entry to NGCA and had to stay overnight at the zero-checkpoint, waiting to confirm their place of residence in NGCA. In September, ECCP Novotroitske was open only twice a week, creating a backlog of people waiting to crossthe checkpoint. Until 18 September, up to 15 persons stayed the night at the zero-checkpoint, waiting for permission from the de-facto authotrities to enter NGCA.

Fire in Luhansk region: On 30 September, fires ignited in the area along the contact line in Luhansk GCA, covering at least 20,000 hectars and affecting 32 settlements. Almost 1,000 persons were evacuated from the area and 250 houses were damaged. On 1 October, due to fires and the detonation of mines/ERWs near EECP Stanytsia Luhanska, the checkpoint was closed, and civilians had to be evacuated from the area.

Access to livelihoods: In Donetsk NGCA, access to livelihoods has deteriorated due to lack of employment opportunities in NGCA, particularly as the COVID-19 lockdown affected access to labour markets in GCA and the Russian Federation; while closure of checkpoints continuesto deprive older people from accessing their pensions and social payments in GCA.

Access to pension payments: The residents of Chermalyk, Hranitne, Starohnativka and Novohryhorivka, who have reached retirement age, cannot access their pension as records confirming their employment are in NGCA.