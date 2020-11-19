Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - October 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

• Civilian casualties: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission recorded 10 conflict-related casualties (1 person killed and 9 injured, including two children). All cases were caused by mine/UXO/ERW incidents. On 9 October, a fire engine blew up on an anti-tank mine near Syze and Bolotene, with three persons injured.

• Security: In October, INSO recorded the highest number of security incidents since the introduction of the ceasefire agreement on 27 July. Notably, the security situation deteriorated after local elections that took place in Ukraine on 25 October.

• COVID-19: On 13 October, the Government of Ukraine extended quarantine restrictions until the end of the year. More than 14,000 new cases were registered in Donetsk and Luhansk GCA (more than 19,000 in total) and 3,808 new cases were registered by de-facto authorities in NGCA (8,460 in total). Representatives of the healthcare system in Donetsk NGCA reported that medical facilities lack qualified personnel and that 700 medical students are filling this gap.

• Freedom of movement: During 15 October-10 November, the operation of the EECP Stanytsia Luhanska was suspended by the JFO Commander to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Due to restricted freedom of movement across the contact line, people use unauthorized border-crossing points between NGCA and Russia to enter GCA or return to NGCA. Consequently, upon entry to GCA people are required to pay fines of 1,700-5,100 UAH for the administrative violation of the border crossing procedure.

• Access to education: High school graduates from NGCA lack information about tertiary quotas in GCA, introduced by the Parliament in June 2020 in order to assist NGCA graduates to secure tertiary admission. In 2020, only 13% of 12,000 tertiary places allocated to students from NGCA were filled.

• Voting rights: Upon request of Donetsk and Luhansk Civil-Military Administrations, the Central Electoral Commission did not permit the first local elections in the ten newly-established amalgamated territorial communities (ATC) in Donetsk GCA and eight in Luhansk GCA, reportedly due to security reasons. This restricts the voting rights of approximately 500,000 conflict-affected people. The local authorities will be represented by civil-military administrations, which slows down the decentralization reform and economic development of ATCs.