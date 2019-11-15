Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - October 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

Civilian casualties: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 12 conflict-related casualties (2 persons killed and 10 persons injured). A 9 year-old boy was injured by an explosion of a hand grenade in Solntseve, Donetsk NGCA. Due to the injury, he had to have four fingers amputated.

Security: After the ceasefire announced on 21 July 2019, the number of ceasefire violations continue to increase. During 30 September – 27 October, OSCE SMM recorded 33 200 ceasefire violations, including 6 800 explosions, which is 1.5 times more than in September and 4 times more than in August.

On 28 October, an elevated “yellow” security alertregime has been introduced.

On 29 October, Ukrainian government troops and the armed groups of NGCA started a reciprocal disengagement near the town of Zolote in Luhansk region.

Military personnel have taken up position close to the settlements Roty,

Myronivka and Krynychne (Donetsk GCA), exposing civilians to security risks.

Freedom of movement: On 19 October, an older man died at Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint due to health complications. On 11 October, movement through Stanytsia Luhanska EECP was suspended due to a bomb threat; civilians were evacuated from the checkpoint. No explosive objects were found.

Access to housing, land and property rights: The residents of Mykolaivka, Hranitne and Starohnativka (Donetsk GCA) are requested by the State Tax Service to pay taxes for agricultural land which they cannot access due to military presence and mine contamination.

Isolated settlements: The only bus service between Muratove-KapytonoveSievierodonetsk (Luhansk GCA) stopped running due to poor road conditions. Around 900 residents of the villages, which are located in the 5-20km area from the contact line, have been left without transport access to larger settlements where basic services are available. The residents of Mykolaivka and Serebrianka villages (Donetsk GCA), where 250 and 300 people of working age live, do not have access to livelihood opportunities due to poor transport connection to the neighboring towns.