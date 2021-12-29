Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - November 2021 [EN/UK]

PROTECTION HIGHLIGHTS

Protection of Civilians: In November, the number of security incidents continued to increase reaching 547 cases (526 were registered in October and 471 in September). OHCHR recorded four civilian casualties (all injured). At least 51 houses were damaged or destroyed.

On 14 November, a frontline settlement Nevelske (Donetsk GCA) suffered from shelling – 19 private housings were destroyed or damaged; 40 out of 45 local residents left the settlement – NGO Proliska provided transportation support to evacuate people in neighboring settlements.

Freedom of movement: On 11 November, de-facto authorities in Luhansk NGCA lifted additional crossing restrictions through the contact line, introduced on 10 October. This resulted in a three times increase of daily crossings through the EECP Stanytsia Luhanska (from 850 crossings to more than 2,890 – according to OHCHR). The State Border Guard Service registered 45,829 crossings through the EECP in November, which is 47% more compared to October (24,537 crossings) and 31% less than in September (66,255 crossings) before the introduction of additional restrictions.

According to the results of monitoring at IBCPs, conducted by R2P and UNHCR, the number of crossings through the IBCPsin November decreased – 59,004 persons crossed ‘Milove’ (drop by 11%) and 70,800 ‘Hoptivka’ (drop by 25%), only two persons was fined.

Mine Action: On 10 November, the Government adopted Resolution №1207 establishing the National Mine Action Authority (NMAA), which has been advocated by the Mine Action Sub-Cluster partners starting from 2018. NMAA is an inter-agency state body headed by the Ministry of Defence which is responsible for the coordination of the state and nonstate stakeholders in mine action activities; development and implementation of national mine action policies, strategies, and standards.

Access to pensions: On 10 November, the Government adopted Resolution №1165 introducing the procedure for paying pension arrears to IDPs (including IDPs residing on NGCA; heirs of dead IDP pensioners; and ‘former IDPs’, who relinquished their IDP certificates). This is a positive development, that had been advocated by the protection partners since 2018. However, implementation of the procedure may be hindered by the lack of funds – as of April 2021, the Pension Fund reported 76,7 billion UAH of pension arrears.

On 15 December, the Oshchadbank announced that starting from 1 April 2022, the validity of the IDP bank cards will not be prolonged automatically. IDPs, whose banking cards expired during quarantine restrictions, have to collect reissued cards in the bank offices.

Compensation for destroyed housing: On 9 December, the Government amended Resolution №947 on compensation for destroyed housing. The document was developed in close consultations with the members of the Technical Working Group on Housing, Land and Property and provides for the clarification and simplification of the procedure. Among others, the amendments allowed to receive compensation for the housing that was destroyed and later fully or partially reconstructed and refuse from property rights on destroyed housing after a positive decision on compensation (preciously, refusal from ownership rights was required before the submission of application). Also, for the locations with restricted access, the assessment of housing could be done with the support of the representatives of Joint Forces Operation.

IDP registration: On 9 December, the Government amended the Procedure №509 on IDPs registration, allowing IDPs to change their residence registration online through the ‘Diya’ portal. After processing an online application, an eIDP certificate will be updated automatically.