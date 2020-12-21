Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - November 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

Civilian casualties: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission recorded three conflict-related casualties, all a result of mines/ERWs.

Mines/ERW: In January-November 2020, OHCHR recorded 70 casualties caused by mines/ERWs, compared with 58 for the same period last year.

Security: The number of security incidents continues to grow. In November, INSO recorded 424 security incidents, which is 13% more than in the previous month.

COVID-19: More than 13,000 new cases were registered in Donetsk and Luhansk GCA (over 32,000 in total) 4,151 new cases were registered by the de-facto authorities in NGCA (12,611 in total).

Freedom of movement: On 10 November, the JFO resumed operation of all five EECPs on the GCA side. In addition, two new EECPs were opened near Zolote and Shchastia on the GCA side but not on the NGCA side. Only the ECCPs in Stanytsia Luhanska and Novotroitske are open on both the GCA and NGCA side.

Access to pensions and social payments: In Stanytsia Luhanska, the Pension Fund, Department for Social Protection and Oshchadbank refuse to receive IDPs who cannot show that they have completed self- isolation in the mobile application ‘Diya’ or who do not have a COVID-19 negative PCR test, while this requirement is not applicable for local residents. The NGO Right to Protection recorded at least 50 IDPs in south Donetsk region who had their IDP certificates сancelled after notification by owners of housing where IDPs were registered. The decision was made without informing IDPs. Consequently, the Pension Fund cancelled pension payments to these IDP pensioners.

HLP rights: In November, the Compensation Committees in Donetsk and Luhansk regions reviewed 38 requests for compensation for destroyed housing, of which 37 were approved, with compensation to be paid by the end of the year. This is the first time that the government will provide compensation for housing destroyed during the conflict.