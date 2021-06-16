Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - May 2021 [EN/UK]

PROTECTION HIGHLIGHTS

Protection of Civilians: The security situation remains volatile, with continued ceasefire violations being reported by OSCE. In May, attacks targeting civilian infrastructure caused damage to a hospital hosting 45 patients in the Donetsk region, as well as to educational facilities and critical water infrastructure. The Humanitarian Coordinator issued a statement calling on all parties to comply with obligations under International Humanitarian Law. OHCHR reported 11 conflict-related civilian casualties in May, nine of which were related to mines/ERWs. From 1 January to 31 May 2021, OHCHR recorded a total of 50 civilian casualties - a 28% increase compared with preceding five months.