Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - May 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

• Civilian casualties: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 32 conflict-related casualties (4 persons killed and 28 injured), which is almost three times more than in the previous month. Six children (five girls and one boy) were injured by shelling in NGCA: in Zolote-5 (Luhansk), in Oleksandrivka and Sakhanka (Donetsk).

• Security: An escalation of hostilities was observed near settlements along the contact line. According to INSO, the number of security incidents increased to 692, which is 39 more than in the previous month.

• COVID-19: 210 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Donetsk and Luhansk GCA, which is double than in April; 944 cases were registered by de-facto authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk NGCA, which is four times more than in April.

• Freedom of movement: As the checkpoints separating GCA and NGCA remained closed due to COVID-19 restrictions throughout May, partners recorded at least four crossing attempts outside the official checkpoints, leading to securing incidents: a woman was injured after triggering a landmine; a 16-year old boy was injured by the military as he approached their positions and two men from NGCA were detained by border guards.

• Protection of civilians: Military actors moved into the premises of a kindergarten in Muratove (Luhansk GCA).

The kindergarten is located near a school and military presence may put the security of school children at risk.

• Older people: An assessment of older people living near the contact line in GCA found that 85% of older people experience psychosocial problemsrelated to the conflict; 71% of older people reported they have limited (90%) or no (10%) access to safe drinking water; 82% of older people (72% women) stated that they had to decrease their food intake during the last 6 months.

• Access to healthcare: Monitoring of healthcare facilities in Luhansk region found that hospitals continue to have low Covid-19 testing capacity and lack PPEs. Medicine for COVID-19 is expensive, and those that cannot afford it must undergo treatment without the necessary medication.