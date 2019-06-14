Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - May 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

Civilian casualties: In May, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 12 conflict-related casualties (two persons were killed and ten injured). There were three casualties as a result of mines and ERWs. Two persons were killed in Velyka Novosilka and Viroliubivka (Donetsk GCA) and one was injured in Pervomaisk (Luhansk, NGCA).

Security: The security situation remains tense, with hostilities reported near a wide range ofsettlements along the contact line. At least 70 buildings, one school, a sewage station and a private vehicle were damaged on both sides of the contact line. Increased hostilities were reported near Novhorodske and Novotoshkivske (GCA) and near Donetsk, Horlivka and Novoazovsk (NGCA). On 6 May, a school in Troitske (Luhansk GCA) was shelled. Children were evacuated to a part of the building without windows, as the basement was destroyed in 2015-2017. Classes resumed on 13 May.

Freedom of movement: Three civilians died due to health complications at Marinka and Mayorske checkpoints. On 5 May, a civilian was injured by smallarms fire while driving between Novotroitske (GCA) and Olenivka (NGCA) checkpoints. On 18 May, a man was wounded in the grey zone near Hnutove checkpoint (GCA). Due to high temperatures, the number of people fainting at Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint increased to 7-10 persons per day. First aid is not provided at Hnutove checkpoint. The only assistance available is a military medical car that can transport people to a medical facility in Talakivka village, 5 km from the checkpoint.

On 23 May, over 70 school graduates from NGCA were not permitted by de facto authorities to cross the contact line through Oktiabr and Olenivka checkpoints to participate in entrance examinations for tertiary study in Ukraine.

Access to HLP rights: IDPs continue to live in approximately 20 summer cottage cooperatives near Schastya, Stanytsia Luhanska (Luhansk GCA) and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk GCA), which often do not have a gassupply, heating, accessto regular transportation and medical care. Between 10 to 600 people are living in each summer cottage cooperative.

Access to basic services: Due to electricity debts of “Voda Donbasu”, water has been cut off to about 20,000 residents of Kostiantynivskyi raion since 23 May, and to 90,000 residents of Bakhmut and nearby settlements (including 31 kindergartens and 23 medical institutions) since 25 May.