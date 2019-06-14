14 Jun 2019

Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - May 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (387.78 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (404.62 KB)Russian version
preview
Download PDF (403.57 KB)Ukrainian version

PROTECTION CONCERNS

  • Civilian casualties: In May, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 12 conflict-related casualties (two persons were killed and ten injured). There were three casualties as a result of mines and ERWs. Two persons were killed in Velyka Novosilka and Viroliubivka (Donetsk GCA) and one was injured in Pervomaisk (Luhansk, NGCA).

  • Security: The security situation remains tense, with hostilities reported near a wide range ofsettlements along the contact line. At least 70 buildings, one school, a sewage station and a private vehicle were damaged on both sides of the contact line. Increased hostilities were reported near Novhorodske and Novotoshkivske (GCA) and near Donetsk, Horlivka and Novoazovsk (NGCA). On 6 May, a school in Troitske (Luhansk GCA) was shelled. Children were evacuated to a part of the building without windows, as the basement was destroyed in 2015-2017. Classes resumed on 13 May.

  • Freedom of movement: Three civilians died due to health complications at Marinka and Mayorske checkpoints. On 5 May, a civilian was injured by smallarms fire while driving between Novotroitske (GCA) and Olenivka (NGCA) checkpoints. On 18 May, a man was wounded in the grey zone near Hnutove checkpoint (GCA). Due to high temperatures, the number of people fainting at Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint increased to 7-10 persons per day. First aid is not provided at Hnutove checkpoint. The only assistance available is a military medical car that can transport people to a medical facility in Talakivka village, 5 km from the checkpoint.
    On 23 May, over 70 school graduates from NGCA were not permitted by de facto authorities to cross the contact line through Oktiabr and Olenivka checkpoints to participate in entrance examinations for tertiary study in Ukraine.

  • Access to HLP rights: IDPs continue to live in approximately 20 summer cottage cooperatives near Schastya, Stanytsia Luhanska (Luhansk GCA) and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk GCA), which often do not have a gassupply, heating, accessto regular transportation and medical care. Between 10 to 600 people are living in each summer cottage cooperative.

  • Access to basic services: Due to electricity debts of “Voda Donbasu”, water has been cut off to about 20,000 residents of Kostiantynivskyi raion since 23 May, and to 90,000 residents of Bakhmut and nearby settlements (including 31 kindergartens and 23 medical institutions) since 25 May.

  • Isolated settlements: There is no regular transport connection between Stanytsia Luhanska and isolated settlements Teple, Krepy, Nyzhniy Minchenok and Verhniy Minchenok. The residents of these settlements in order to access services have to pay from 300 to 900 UAH to get to the rayon center, which is 30-60 km away.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.