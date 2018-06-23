Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - May 2018 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

Civilian casualties: OHCHR recorded 61 conflict-related civilian casualties. This is a 32 per cent increase compared with April 2018.

Security situation: A significant increase of hostilities affecting more than 20 settlements on both sides of the contact line resulted in damage to over 192 civilian houses and flats, 6 educational and healthcare facilities 1 and disruption of electricity, water and gas supply.

Settlements along the contact line: The village of Chyhari (Pivdenne) (Donetsk GCA) has come under daily shelling, resulting in disruption of electricity, 56 houses damaged and 11 burned down. Military command applied a ‘red regime’ prohibiting humanitarian access to the settlement and use of private vehicles. Out of approximately 180 residents, 70 people moved to Toretsk and about 70 have reportedly left for Horlivka. Approximately 30 people remain in the village.

Freedom of movement: Due to escalation of hostilities, there was restriction on movement for humanitarian actors by Joint Forces Operation command and partners reported denial of access to settlements, including: Chyhari, Pisky, Opytne, Verknyotoretske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Kamyanka and Tonenke (all GCA). This resulted in delays of humanitarian assistance to isolated populations for almost one month. On 5 May, EECP Hnutove came under fire and, two private vehicles and several administrative premises were damaged. Almost 400 civilians were waiting to cross atthe time. On 22 May, the non-government controlled part of EECP Stanytsia Luhanska came under fire. Civilian population living in conflict-affected areas reported additional checks when passing internal checkpoints, leading to delays in movement.

Child protection: On 22 May, 28 children were relocated from the Center for Psychosocial Rehabilitation in Toretsk (Donetsk GCA), after the building was damaged by shelling, to the Center for Social Rehabilitation in Lyman (Donetsk GCA).