Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - March 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

The Protection Cluster includes sub-clusters on child protection, gender based violence and mine action

PROTECTION CONCERNS

• Civilian casualties: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 19 conflict-related casualties (2 persons killed and 17 injured). Thisis an increase, equal to the total number of casualtiesrecorded over the preceding five months.

• Covid-19: Thirty six percent of people living in conflict-affected areas, and 41% living in isolated settlements along the contact line, are older people, with most having pre-existing health conditions. They are at heightened risk of infection and often have limited access to basic hygiene items, clean water, food and health services.

• Freedom of movement: As of March 16, the government began introducing restrictions for crossing of the contact line, and as of March 22, the checkpoints between GCA and NGCA were closed on both sides. This left people stranded on either side of the contact line, often with no place to stay, and at risk of family separation.

• Access to pensions: Due to the closure of checkpoints, people residing in NGCA cannot access pensions and social payments in GCA, leaving them at risk of destitution and unable to pay for food or medicines.

• Access to essential services: As of March 12, the suspension of public transport in GCA has left many people living close to the contact line without access to grocery stores, pharmacies, medical facilities, banking and otherservices. At the same time, people living in NGCA cannot cross the contact line to access medication and services available in GCA.

• Access to civil documentation: Due to the closure of the contact line, people are unable to travel to GCA to obtain civil documantation for births, deaths and marriages. In particular, this leaves children born in NGCA at increased risk of statelessness.

• Access to education: Only 60% of children living along the contact line in GCA have access to computers and the internet for distance learning introduced by the government.

• Access to healthcare: According to an assessment of medical facilities in conflict-affected areas in Luhansk GCA there is a shortage of medical staff; PPE, including respirators and masks; thermometers and COVID-19 testing kits, as well as limited capacity to hospitalize people infected with Covid-19.