Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - June 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

Civilian casualties: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 16 conflict-related casualties(4 persons killed and 12 injured), which is half that of May.

Security: Despite a slight decrease in the number of security incidents, the situation along the contact line remains tense.

Mine/ERW Contamination: OSCE SMM reported over 870 anti-tank mines near Vodiane (Donetsk GCA) and Shyroka Balka (Donetsk NGCA).

On 8 June, a 19 year old man triggered an ERW in Slovianoserbsk (Luhansk NGCA) and was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel injuries.

COVID-19: 564 COVID-19 cases were registered in Donetsk and Luhansk GCA (2.6 times more than in May); 1,670 cases were registered by de-facto authorities in NGCA - (1.7 times more than in May).

Freedom of movement: entry-exit checkpoints Stanytsia Luhanska and Novotroitske resumed limited operation, while EECP Marinka was reopened only on the GCA side. To enter GCA from NGCA, people have to install a mobile application to monitor self-isolation, ‘Diy vdoma’. Those who cannot install the app, either because they do not have a mobile phone or have an old phone, or due to lack of internet at the checkpoints face difficulty accessing GCA. At EECP Novotroitske, around 150 persons were stranded at the zero-checkpoint for several days, surrounded by mine fields, without access to food, water or medical aid. Those who left NGCA are not allowed to return until quarantine measures in NGCA are lifted. On 28 June, the de-facto authorities in Donetsk NGCA closed the checkpoints, although some limited movement has since been allowed through EECP Novotroitske.

Older people: According to an assessment conducted by HelpAge International, the humanitarian needs of older people living within 0-5km zone along the contact line increased compared to January 2020; 89% of older people have limited or no mobility; 97% are in need of food assistance; 85% have limited or no access to safe drinking water; and 99% require basic hygiene items.