Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - June 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

Civilian casualties: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 32 conflict-related casualties (two persons were killed and 30 injured).

This is the highest number of civilian casualties during the last 12 month. Two persons were killed and five injured as a result of mines and ERW incidents.

Child casualties: In Horlivka (Donetsk NGCA), a 16-year-old boy was injured due to an explosion of an unidentified object and a 14-year-old girl was injured by shelling. A 9-year-old girl was injured as a result of shooting in Marinka.

Security: An intensification of hostilities was reported near a wide range of settlements along the contact line. Between May and June 2019, the average number of registered security incidents increased from twelve to thirty-five cases per day.

At least 83 houses and multi-story buildings were damaged on both sides of the contact line. On 4 June, a mosque located in Donetsk (NGCA) came under shelling during religious celebrations devoted to Eid al-Fitr. Some 70 people were forced to seek shelter in a cellar. No casualties were reported.

Freedom of movement: In June, three people died due to health complications while crossing the contact line through Stanytsia Luhanska and Horlivka checkpoints. On 17 June, twenty-five vehicles with three children were stuck between Verkhnoshyrokivske (formerly Oktiabr) (NGCA) and Hnutove checkpoints (GCA) as they entered ‘0’ сheckpoint area buffer zone through Verkhnoshyrokivske checkpoint when Hnutove was closed. Hnutove checkpoint resumed its work to allow people to cross the contact line.

Mine contamination: Mine fields on the outskirts of Lobachevo and Lopaskyne villages, which are located near the contact line (Luhansk GCA), are not properly marked. Mine safety signs are self-made and difficult-to-read.

IDP registration: A family of three IDPs, who were displaced within Bakhmutka settlement (Luhansk GCA), after their house was occupied by the military in early 2019, was refused IDP registration by the Bakhmut Department of Social Protection, without being given a reason for this.

Land Taxation: Communities living in Novotroitske, Halytsynivka, Mykolaivka, Starohnativka, Pavlopil and Hranitne continue to pay taxes for agricultural lands which they cannot use due to mine contamination, military use or restrictions on access imposed by the Joint Forces Operation.

Isolated settlements: More than 500 residents of Plotyna village (Luhansk GCA) do not have access to basic services, including pharmacies and ATMs, due to a lack of public transport. In order to get to the nearest rayon center, Stanytsia Luhanska, people have to pay 600 UAH for private transport.