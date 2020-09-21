Ukraine
Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - July-August 2020 [EN/RU/UK]
PROTECTION CONCERNS
- Civilian casualties: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 18 conflict-related casualties (2 persons killed and 16 injured). All 5 civilian casualties recorded in August were caused by mine/ERW related incidents in Luhansk NGCA.
- Security: Following the introduction of the ceasefire agreement on 27 July, the number of security incidents decreased. INSO recorded 785 security incidents, which is 40% less than in May-June 2020.
- COVID-19: The number of COVID-19 cases significantly increased. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,242 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Donetsk and Luhansk GCA, of these 72% in July-August. Around 50% of all cases are people over 50 years; 3,374 cases were registered by de facto authorities in NGCA, of these 50% in July-August 2020.
- Freedom of movement: In July-August, two out of five EECPs operated in restricted mode with the other three closed. At Stanytsia Luhanska EECP, entering NGCA is only allowed for people with NGCA residence registration. At Novotroitske EECP, entering NGCA is permitted only for people included in lists prepared by NGCA de facto authorities. People continue to stay overnight at checkpoints, waiting to cross the contact line, or because they are unable to confirm their place of residence. Older persons crossing the contact line often lack mobile phones or have low digital literacy, making it difficult for them to use the ‘Diy Vdoma’ mobile application, which is mandatory to monitor self-isolation.
- Access to pension payments: Oschadbank bank cards, which are needed to withdraw pensions and social benefits, will expire on 1 October, while quarantine restrictions have been prolonged until 31 October. This means that pensioners residing in NGCA will be unable to withdraw their pensions as their cards will be blocked after 1 October and they will need to physically present themselves at Oschadbank in GCA to renew the cards.
- Child protection: Children in care who have had to return from boarding institutions due to quarantine restrictions, are being temporarily placed by social services in psychosocial rehabilitation centers, as there is nowhere else to house them. This negatively affects their mental health.
- Access to social benefits: Following the adoption of the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution №632 on 22 July 2020, unemployed single parents are not entitled to receive child benefits. This particularly impacts IDP and Roma single mothers who are often employed unofficially or are struggling to find employment.