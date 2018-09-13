Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - July - August 2018 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

Civilian casualties: In July-August OHCHR recorded 26 conflict-related civilian casualties (4 killed and 22 injured). Contamination of agricultural lands by mines and UXOs led to four casualties among agricultural workers.

Freedom of movement: Crossing conditions combined with extreme heat and inadequate sanitary facilities remained a major challenge for civilians.

During July-August four deaths of older people due to health problems were reported at Mayorsk and Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoints.

On 23 August, a passport control facility at Mayorsk was hit, allegedly by sniper fire; as a result, operation of the checkpoint was suspended, with civilians and personnel evacuated. During 29-30 August, Novotroitske checkpoint was closed due to a fire in the adjacent fields that caused explosion of UXOs and mines.

Settlements along the contact line: Partners reported restricted access to Novoaleksandrivka, Spirne, Pisky and Chyhari settlements, with use of private vehicles prohibited, as well as absence of electricity and other services, a high military presence in residential areas and use of civilian property by the military.

Access to pensions: Pension arrears are not paid to IDPs after reinstatement ofsuspended pension payments. Thisis due to amendmentsto the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution № 335 stating that pension arrears will be paid only after the adoption of a special procedure, as well as due to lack of funding for payment of pension arrears.

Access to identity documents: People residing in NGCA are required to provide three witnesses to confirm their identity when applying for a Ukrainian passport. Orphans from NGCA face particular challenges, as they cannot travel unaccompanied and have more difficulties to identify people willing to travel with them to GCA as witnesses.

HLP rights on NGCA: Partners report cases of implementation of the Decree No. 7-37 of 31 May 2016, adopted in Donetsk NGCA ‘On Court Enforcement Proceedings’, stating that if debts for utilities exceed RUB 20,000, the case may be referred to the court, which may decide to recover the debt through expropriation of property. After the court decision, the person has 7 days to pay the debt and appeal against the decision. If the debt exceeds RUB 24,000, the person’s right to travel to GCA may be restricted.