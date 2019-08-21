Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - July 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

Civilian casualties: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 27 conflict-related casualties (six persons were killed and 21 injured).

Mine contamination: On 3 July, a civilian was injured by a mine explosion while helping the State Emergency Services of Ukraine fight a forest fire in the vicinity of Kolesnykovka (Donetsk, GCA).

Two boys were injured while playing with hand grenadesin Illovaisk and Kirovske (Donetsk NGCA).

Security: The security situation remains tense, with an average of 25 security incidents registered daily.

At least 84 civilian dwellings were damaged or destroyed on the GCA. Sixty of them were damaged as a result of the disposal of explosives by Ukrainian military forces in the vicinity of Zaitseve (Donetsk, GCA).

Freedom of movement: On 21 July, EECP Maiorske was closed due to demining activities conducted around the checkpoint.

On 31 July, EECP Hnutove was closed due to mine explosions near the EECP, as UXOs detonated when they caught fire from the nearby burning grass.

Isolated settlements: Since 22 July, a Sloviansk-based transport service provider increased busfaresfor residents of Zaitseve, which will impact accessto transport and services for about 787 residents of this isolated community.

Fifty residents of Leonidivka settlement (Donetsk, GCA) do not have access to transport and basic services, including a pharmacy, food store, post office and bank branch. People must walk 2.5 kilometers to the nearest bus stop, which is difficult given that most residents are elderly.