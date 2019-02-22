22 Feb 2019

Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - December - January 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (462.93 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (481.73 KB)Russian version
preview
Download PDF (479.64 KB)Ukrainian version

PROTECTION CONCERNS

  • Civilian casualties: OHCHR recorded 4 conflict-related civilian casualties (1 killed and 3 injured) in January and 9 casualties (2 killed and 7 injured) in December. From 1 January to 31 December 2018, OHCHR recorded 279 conflict-related civilian casualties(55 killed and 224 injured), which is a 53.8% decrease compared to 2017. 65% of casualties were recorded in NGCA. Mine and ERW related incidents accounted for 43% of casualties.

    It is estimated that in 2018 at least 50 civilians have either been killed or injured due to security incidents and/or serious health complications while crossing the contact line.

  • Mine contamination: One State Emergency Services worker was injured in ‘no man’s land’ near Marinka (Donetks GCA) during demining activities.

  • Freedom of movement: On 6 December, 44 people, including children and people with disabilities, were allowed to proceed to the so-called ‘no man’s land’ from NGCA just before closure of the ‘Maiorske’ checkpoint and as a result were trapped in the dangerous area between checkpoints.

    In January, at least 8 older people died due serious health complications while crossing the ‘contact line’ at Stanytsia Luhanska and Mayorske/Horlivka checkpoints.

  • Protection of Civilians: On 29 December, the JFO Commander signed an order to establish the Working Group for Collection and Consolidation of Information on Injuries and Deaths of the Civilian Population at the Civilian Casulaty Mitigation Team. The Working Group will collect information on civilian casualties resulting from hostilities and provide recommendations to the JFO command on civilian casualty mitigation.

  • Housing, land and property rights: Protection partners report new cases of use of previously displaced civilian property by the military in Katerynivka (Luhansk GCA) and Kodema, Zaitseve, Bakhmutka and Pavlopil (Donetsk GCA).

  • Settlements along the contact line: Residents of Syze and Bolotenne (Luhansk GCA) could not leave the settlementsfor two weeks to access schools, hospitals, stores and pharmacies, as the roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall and local authorities had no resources to clear them.

  • Access to basic services: During 16-21 December and 12-14 January, 40,000 people in Toretsk and nearby settlements (Donetsk GCA) remained without water when the ‘Horlivka-Toretsk’ pipeline was damaged by fighting.

  • Access to pensions: In January, four people had their pension payments suspended again in Hladosivska St. of Holmivskyi settlement, which is controlled by Ukrainian authorities since 2017, but is still considered to be NGCA; therefore residents are required to register asIDPsto receive their pensions and are subject to verifications procedures. Asthey never crossed the contact line, pensions are suspended automatically.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.