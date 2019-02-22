Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - December - January 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

Civilian casualties: OHCHR recorded 4 conflict-related civilian casualties (1 killed and 3 injured) in January and 9 casualties (2 killed and 7 injured) in December. From 1 January to 31 December 2018, OHCHR recorded 279 conflict-related civilian casualties(55 killed and 224 injured), which is a 53.8% decrease compared to 2017. 65% of casualties were recorded in NGCA. Mine and ERW related incidents accounted for 43% of casualties. It is estimated that in 2018 at least 50 civilians have either been killed or injured due to security incidents and/or serious health complications while crossing the contact line.

Mine contamination: One State Emergency Services worker was injured in ‘no man’s land’ near Marinka (Donetks GCA) during demining activities.

Freedom of movement: On 6 December, 44 people, including children and people with disabilities, were allowed to proceed to the so-called ‘no man’s land’ from NGCA just before closure of the ‘Maiorske’ checkpoint and as a result were trapped in the dangerous area between checkpoints. In January, at least 8 older people died due serious health complications while crossing the ‘contact line’ at Stanytsia Luhanska and Mayorske/Horlivka checkpoints.

Protection of Civilians: On 29 December, the JFO Commander signed an order to establish the Working Group for Collection and Consolidation of Information on Injuries and Deaths of the Civilian Population at the Civilian Casulaty Mitigation Team. The Working Group will collect information on civilian casualties resulting from hostilities and provide recommendations to the JFO command on civilian casualty mitigation.

Housing, land and property rights: Protection partners report new cases of use of previously displaced civilian property by the military in Katerynivka (Luhansk GCA) and Kodema, Zaitseve, Bakhmutka and Pavlopil (Donetsk GCA).

Settlements along the contact line: Residents of Syze and Bolotenne (Luhansk GCA) could not leave the settlementsfor two weeks to access schools, hospitals, stores and pharmacies, as the roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall and local authorities had no resources to clear them.

Access to basic services: During 16-21 December and 12-14 January, 40,000 people in Toretsk and nearby settlements (Donetsk GCA) remained without water when the ‘Horlivka-Toretsk’ pipeline was damaged by fighting.