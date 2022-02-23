Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - December 2021 – January 2022

Protection of Civilians: The number of security incidents continued to decrease since December (from 554 incidents in November; to 387 in December; and 300 in January, according to INSO). Nonetheless, due to ongoing tensions in the geopolitical scenario, the situation remains volatile.

In December-January 2022, the impact of hostilities on civilian infrastructure included damages to the power supply unit in Olenivka (Donetsk NGCA) and a power line in Travneve (Donetsk GCA). At least 11 houses were damaged or destroyed, including multi-story buildings in NGCA, and a house destroyed in Donetsk GCA.

Since December, OHCHR recorded 10 civilian casualties, including 6 due to mines/ERW. Overall, in 2021 a total of 110 casualties were recorded by OHCHR – a 26% decrease compared to 2020. Of them 53% were related to landmines and ERW, 40% to active hostilities and 7% to other causes.

Freedom of movement: On 29 December, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine lifted COVID-related restrictions for crossings of EECPs. Since then, self-isolation, installation of Vdoma App or observation in selected facilities are no longer mandatory for people crossing EECPs to enter GCA. On the other hand, COVID-related restrictions are still applied for crossings on the NGCA side. Additionally, installation of the Vdoma app is still required for those crossing through International Border Crossing Points (IBCPs). In January, some people were not informed that the Vdoma app still needs to be downloaded by people crossing through IBCPs, and additional awareness-raising is required.

The State Border Guard Service registered 55,010 crossings through EECPs in December, a 20% increase compared to November. According to the protection monitoring conducted by R2P and UNHCR, the number of crossings through the IBCPsslightly decreased in January, most likely due to winter conditions. No NGCA residents were reportedly fined, which is a positive outcome from the implementation of the law lifting such penalty for IBCP crossings by residents of NGCA.

Mine Action: On 1 January 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1020 has come into force, providing a framework for two mine victims’ social protection mechanisms envisaged in the Mine Action Law: one-time compensation and annual healthcare assistance. Both types of assistance are provided only to people who acquired a disability as a result of the mine incident. Detailed analysis is available here.

Access to social benefits: Upon adoption of the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1367 of 23 December 2021, people residing in NGCA can access social services in GCA without registering as IDPs. Access to social services is granted regardless of the duration of staying in GCA. This is an important development towards delinking access to regular state services and benefits from the IDP certificate, as conflict-affected persons should not register as IDPs to obtain state services/benefits not linked to internal displacement.

Access to utilities: Older people living near the contact line, especially in isolated settlements, are particularly vulnerable in winter. HelpAge reports that only a half of their beneficiaries have accommodations fully suitable for living both in summer and winter weather. The high cost of utilities makes older people choose between buying food or medicine and paying for utilities.

Due to the lack of Window of Silence for repair works, 4 households in Krasnohorivka remained without electricity supply and heating for 8 days; more than 35,000 residents of Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Ozarianivka, Zalizne, and part of Toretsk had limited water supply for over three weeks due to waterpipe damage outside GCA; people experienced electricity cuts for over a week in Travneve and Hladosove and a week from December 10 to January 17 in Katerynivka, Luhanska oblast; 140 households in Luhanske remained without electricity since January 31.