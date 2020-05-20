Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - April 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

PROTECTION CONCERNS

• Civilian casualties: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 10 conflict-related casualties (3 persons killed and 7 injured).

• COVID-19: 101 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Donetsk region and Luhansk GCA; 225 cases were registered by de facto authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk NGCA.

• Freedom of movement: The checkpoints across the contact line separating GCA and NGCA remain closed, with only a few crossings permitted on an exceptional basis. Over 23 people were stranded at Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint, and over 25 at Maiorsk, with no accommodation or means to support themselves financially until they can return to NGCA.

• Isolated settlements: To prevent the transmission of COVID-19, the military blocked access to settlements Staromarivka, Staryi Aidar,

Opytne and Pischane, leaving local residents without access to grocery shops, pharmacies, health facilities and other essential services.

• Access to basic services: Lack of access to hygiene items and water is a key protection issue in eastern Ukraine, especially in isolated settlements. At least 15 settlements in Luhansk NGCA were affected by cuts to the water supply in April and at least 14 settlements in Donetsk GCA did not have access to clean water or any water at all, risking the creation of unsanitary conditions and putting people at heightened risk of transmission of Covid-19.

• Accessto mobile networks: People living along the contact line do not have a stable mobile network and cannot replenish their mobile phone cards due to the suspension of transportation, leaving them cut off from access to healthcare and other services in case of emergency.

• GBV: Quarantine restrictions related to Covid-19 have heightened the risk of gender-based violence, with 5 shelters run by UNFPA reporting at least 37% increase in requests for assistance.

• MHPSS: A survey of women living near the contact line conducted by Slavic Heart found that 84.3% of women reported that their psychological health deteriorated significantly as a result of quarantine restrictions.

• Amendments to the 2020 state budget: Following the adoption of the Law No.553 on the reallocation of funds of the state budget for the COVID-19 response, the funding for the Ministry of Reintegration of TOT was cut by 35%. Financing allocated for mine action, IDP housing programs, and compensation for destroyed or damaged property will be reduced as well.