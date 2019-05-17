17 May 2019

Ukraine: Protection Cluster Factsheet - April 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 17 May 2019
PROTECTION CONCERNS

  • Civilian casualties: In April, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 13 conflict-related civilian casualties (1 killed and 12 injured). Five persons were injured by small arms and seven were injured by mines and ERW. One person was killed due to a mine/ERW explosion in NGCA.

  • Mine contamination: On 5 April, two civilians were injured by the detonation of an unknown explosive device in Verkhnotoretske (Donetsk GCA). On 6 April, one civilian was injured due to the explosion of a hand grenade in Fedorivka (Donetsk, GCA). On 12 April, one civilian was injured while attempting to dismantle an artillery shell in his house in Dmytrivka (Luhansk GCA). On 9 April, one worker of the State Emergency Service was killed and two were injured by an explosion of an unknown device while demining near a water pipe of the pumping station, in the vicinity of Zaitseve (Donetsk GCA).

  • Security: The security situation remains tense, with hostilities reported near a wide range of settlements along the contact line. At least 95 buildings, hospital and infrastructure facilities were damaged on both sides of the contact line.

  • Freedom of movement: On 5 April, the territory between Mariinka (GCA) and Oleksandrivka (NGCA) checkpoints came under sniper fire. All civilians were evacuated. One representative of the State Border Guard Service and one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were injured. The checkpoint was closed until 10 April.
    In April, five civilians died due to health complications while crossing the contact line through Mariinka, Novotroitske, Mayorske and Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoints. The total number of civilians who have died at the checkpoints in 2019 is 25. On 25 April, some 150 civilians at Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint requested medical assistance (30 of them fainted) while waiting in the queue to cross.

  • Access to HLP rights: The residents of Starohnativka and Mykolaivka (Donetsk GCA) are required to pay land taxes on their agricultural land, although it cannot be cultivated due to mine contamination.

  • Child protection: Ukrainian Armed Forces occupied a former kindergarten near a school in Druzhba village (Donetsk GCA), bringing with them military equipment. Sixteen children from Zolote-3, Zolote-4 and Katerynivka (Luhansk GCA) did not obtain tax codes due to financial cost and distance to travel to the rayon center. As a result, their parents cannot conclude declarations with doctors for children to receive pediatric care.

  • Access to basic services: Since 2 April, about 12,000 residents of Novhorodske (Donetsk GCA) have been cut off from the water supply. The local authorities do not have the fundsto construct wellsto provide an alternative watersupply. Luhansk Electric Association cut off the electricity supply to three settlements that do not have gas - Rozkvit, Syze, Bolotene and partially to Stanytsia Luhanska, due to the electricity debts accrued at the time when military personnel was living in the houses.

