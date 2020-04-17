Ukraine: Power cuts put COVID-19 patients at risk

As the region around Donbas in Ukraine, enters its seventh year of conflict, the situation for civilians is increasingly difficult. Some schools have been forced to close and conflict has left many elderly residents isolated and hungry, and made large areas unsafe due to unexploded ordinance that lie hidden in parks and road sides.

Many hospitals and health care facilities have been forced to close, putting even greater pressure on those that remain open. People with chronic conditions such as heart disease, and diabetes and the elderly have always borne the brunt of these shortages, but now with COVID-19 they are at even greater risk.

With the overall degradation of infrastructure, and threat of ongoing hostilities, comes the potential loss of vital services such as water and electricity where it is needed most. For those patients requiring ventilators or intensive care in hospital, it is a matter of life and death.

The ICRC has been supporting several hospitals in the area, helping to strengthen their response to COVID-19 by providing medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, as well as generators and water tanks to ensure a constant supply of electricity and water for hospital wards set up to treat COVID-19 patients.

Eduard Krawchenko, Director of Rubizhne city hospital, is grateful for the new generators provided by the ICRC, describing it as “a much needed and timely assistance, to have an autonomous source of electricity, because we live in such difficult times, and there may be a power cut along the frontline area at any moment”.

At a time when communities and authorities are facing the challenge of a global pandemic, the ICRC calls for all sides to consider, in the planning and conduct of hostilities, the public health imperative to ensure timely access to health care, hygiene and basic services for all, including communities living in the conflict area of Donbas.

Sanela Bajrambasic, Communications Coordinator, ICRC, Kievsbajrambasic@icrc.org

Phone: +380952628049