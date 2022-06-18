Ukraine - Operation Overview, May 2022

Highlights

• Supported 93 partners across coordination, information sharing, training, and common services.

• Handled 2,731 m3 of humanitarian cargo on behalf of 13 organisations.

• 83 service requests for transport and storage in progress or completed

• Two surveys related to fuel shortages were disseminated to the humanitarian community to gather information on challenges, identify key areas of need, and support operational planning.

Background

Following the start of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 the country’s security situation deteriorated rapidly, leaving at least 15.7 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance and protection.The volatile security situation remains the most significant challenge for the planning and implementation of humanitarian response activities, particularly in eastern and southern areas. The Logistics Cluster is working with partners to support the response across three key areas:

• Coordinated planning advocacy: leveraging logistics knowledge and expertise to jointly assess the situation and address logistics gaps and bottlenecks.

• Common operational understanding: Consolidating, analysing, and sharing supply chain information to help create a common operational picture for logistics responders.

• Capacity augmentation: Facilitating access to common temporary storage and/or transport services to overcome common logistics gaps and/or bottlenecks