Ukraine - Operation Overview, July 2022

Highlights

Supported 74 partners across coordination, information sharing, and common services.

Handled 5,353 m3 of humanitarian cargo on behalf of 17 organisations.

49 service requests for transport and storage in progress or completed.

Loaded, consolidated, and facilitated access to transport services of humanitarian cargo for an inter-agency humanitarian convoy.

Background

Following the start of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 the country’s security situation deteriorated rapidly, leaving an estimated 17.7 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance and protection.1 The volatile security situation remains the most significant challenge for the planning and implementation of humanitarian response activities, particularly in eastern and southern areas. The Logistics Cluster is working with partners to support the response across three key areas: