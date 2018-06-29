Ukraine Operation 2015-2018 - Closure Report

OVERVIEW

Ongoing since April 2014, instability and conflict in Ukraine meant that areas primarily in the eastern part of the country experienced a deteriorating humanitarian situation. Heavy shelling and armed conflict led to the significant displacement of people, and as of December 2014 OCHA had reported that 5 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance.

The population in the most affected areas, Donetsk and Luhansk, experienced limited or no access to humanitarian aid, including basic life-saving services, and faced security threats. In response to this situation, seven clusters were activated in 2014. Ongoing since April 2014, instability and conflict in Ukraine meant that areas primarily in the eastern part of the country experienced a deteriorating humanitarian situation. Heavy shelling and armed conflict led to the significant displacement of people, and as of December 2014 OCHA had reported that 5 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance.

The population in the most affected areas, Donetsk and Luhansk, experienced limited or no access to humanitarian aid, including basic life-saving services, and faced security threats. In response to this situation, seven clusters were activated in 2014.

The operating environment in the districts of Donetsk and Luhansk was volatile, with significant implications for the protection of civilians, aid workers, and on the assessment of needs and delivery of assistance.

The Global Logistics Cluster commenced a needs assessment with partners in Kiev on 9 February, 2015. Based on the gaps analysis, an activation was recommended to the Humanitarian Country Team on 12 February. A day later, the Humanitarian Coordinator sent a request to the Emergency Response Coordinator (ERC) to activate the Logistics Cluster. Although initially there was no WFP office in Ukraine, the Logistics Cluster was formally activated on 23 February, 2015. The activation of the Logistics Cluster was requested based on the following reasons:

To help coordinate and facilitate the movement and handling of supplies into the conflict zone, based on the priorities set by the Humanitarian Coordinator. In addition, the humanitarian community expressed the need to set up common temporary storage space on both sides of the conflict line. These services were on a free-to-user basis. As the humanitarian intervention in Ukraine scaled up, with a high turn-over of staff and a high number of incoming new actors who had limited familiarity with coordination mechanisms, a clear need for a strong and experienced interagency logistics coordination actor – namely the Logistics Cluster – was identified by the humanitarian community. The initial absence of, and later frequently changing, processes for cross-line cargo delivery required a logistics coordination mechanism and advocacy body.

To support these objectives the Logistics Cluster established a coordination and Information Management (IM) hub in Kiev, a cargo consolidation hub in Dnipro (former Dnipropetrovsk), and a convoy facilitation, coordination and storage hub in Donetsk.