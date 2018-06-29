29 Jun 2018

Ukraine Operation 2015-2018 - Closure Report

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.34 MB)

OVERVIEW

Ongoing since April 2014, instability and conflict in Ukraine meant that areas primarily in the eastern part of the country experienced a deteriorating humanitarian situation. Heavy shelling and armed conflict led to the significant displacement of people, and as of December 2014 OCHA had reported that 5 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance.

The population in the most affected areas, Donetsk and Luhansk, experienced limited or no access to humanitarian aid, including basic life-saving services, and faced security threats. In response to this situation, seven clusters were activated in 2014. Ongoing since April 2014, instability and conflict in Ukraine meant that areas primarily in the eastern part of the country experienced a deteriorating humanitarian situation. Heavy shelling and armed conflict led to the significant displacement of people, and as of December 2014 OCHA had reported that 5 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance.

The population in the most affected areas, Donetsk and Luhansk, experienced limited or no access to humanitarian aid, including basic life-saving services, and faced security threats. In response to this situation, seven clusters were activated in 2014.

The operating environment in the districts of Donetsk and Luhansk was volatile, with significant implications for the protection of civilians, aid workers, and on the assessment of needs and delivery of assistance.

The Global Logistics Cluster commenced a needs assessment with partners in Kiev on 9 February, 2015. Based on the gaps analysis, an activation was recommended to the Humanitarian Country Team on 12 February. A day later, the Humanitarian Coordinator sent a request to the Emergency Response Coordinator (ERC) to activate the Logistics Cluster. Although initially there was no WFP office in Ukraine, the Logistics Cluster was formally activated on 23 February, 2015. The activation of the Logistics Cluster was requested based on the following reasons:

  1. To help coordinate and facilitate the movement and handling of supplies into the conflict zone, based on the priorities set by the Humanitarian Coordinator. In addition, the humanitarian community expressed the need to set up common temporary storage space on both sides of the conflict line. These services were on a free-to-user basis.

  2. As the humanitarian intervention in Ukraine scaled up, with a high turn-over of staff and a high number of incoming new actors who had limited familiarity with coordination mechanisms, a clear need for a strong and experienced interagency logistics coordination actor – namely the Logistics Cluster – was identified by the humanitarian community.

  3. The initial absence of, and later frequently changing, processes for cross-line cargo delivery required a logistics coordination mechanism and advocacy body.

To support these objectives the Logistics Cluster established a coordination and Information Management (IM) hub in Kiev, a cargo consolidation hub in Dnipro (former Dnipropetrovsk), and a convoy facilitation, coordination and storage hub in Donetsk.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.