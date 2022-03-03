Ukraine
Ukraine - Ongoing hostilities (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 March 2022)
- The 7 days of the Russian invasion have already brought over 2,000 civilians deaths and widespread suffering, significant damage to civilian infrastructure as well as disruption of access to services, basic necessities and supply chains. The aggression has triggered large-scale displacement inside Ukraine and also towards the neighbouring countries - over 1 million people - with many queuing at the external borders for 24 hours or more in difficult conditions and cold.
- According to UN OCHA the most concerning humanitarian situation is currently seen in the biggest cities currently under siege or nearly completely cut off (including Kiev, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Kherson) and throughout the contact line in Donbas affected by heavy combat, the situation of internally displaced people, IDPs is also very worrying. It is important to negotiate humanitarian access and windows of silence to deliver relief items, but also evacuate civilians from cities under siege.
- Humanitarian partners are scaling up presence- both in Ukraine and neighbouring countries- logistic capacity and emergency response, despite security and logistical challenges. Some emergency assistance is already available in various parts of the country, including food and non-food items, hygiene kits, mental health and psychosocial support and information provision.
- On 2 March, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted for a resolution deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for the immediate withdrawal of its forces.
- The European Commission continues to coordinate the delivery of assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, UCPM to Ukraine. 27 European countries have offered assistance and over 4 million items have already been delivered.