Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine - Ongoing hostilities (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 March 2022)
- Since 24 February, the Russian assault has shaped into a "full-scale invasion". The situation is extremely volatile with shelling of urban areas.
- The international community is extremely concerned about the significant violations of International Humanitarian Law. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, at least 352 civilians have been killed and over 2,040 wounded. Five days of fighting have brought significant damage to civilian infrastructure. Ukraine will inevitably face larger-scale humanitarian crisis.
- Most of the humanitarian operations are temporarily suspended but partners are preparing for a large scale humanitarian emergency. First preliminary assessment indicates that main needs will be access to water, health, non-food items, shelter and protection. The massive exodus of Ukrainians is continuing, according to UNHCR over 500,000 have left Ukraine; there is also a significant internal displacement.
- On 28 February, the European Commission has announced an additional EUR 90 million in humanitarian aid to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine, the funding also help those displaced to Moldova.
- The European Commission is also coordinating the delivery of assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Ukraine, with offers currently from 25 Member States and Participating States. The assistance includes more than 8 million essential medical care items and shelter related items.