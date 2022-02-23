Ukraine - Ongoing hostilities along the Line of Contact in eastern Ukraine (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 February 2022)

On the 21 February, the Russian Federation recognised two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine, so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republic, and ordered Russian troops to conduct "peacekeeping" operations, which raises fears of possible looming attack on the government-held territories of Donbas. The EU and the international community have qualified this act as a ‘blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements..

Since 17 February, the security situation at the contact line in Donbas has been rapidly deteriorating. On both sides there are reports of casualties, both military and civilians, damages to houses and infrastructure, interruptions of water and electricity supplies.

Humanitarian partners remain operational and delivery of aid to beneficiaries continues on both sides of the line of contact. Due to prevailing security situation, field visits to certain locations have been suspended, shifting to online/phone modality.

The de facto authorities of the separatists republics continue to evacuate vulnerable groups to the Russian Federation. Over 70 000 people (Russian passport holders) have reportedly arrived in bordering provinces, mostly in Rostov and Voronezh regions and the evacuation continues.