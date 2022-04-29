Ukraine Nutrition Cluster Snapshot (29 April 2022)

Overview and Background

The intensity of the armed violence in Ukraine is having a severe humanitarian impact on the population. Mothers and children especially pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, infants, and young children are the most vulnerable groups. The conflict has destroyed food systems and economies, increasing the vulnerability of the affected population, with women and children bearing the greatest consequences of food shortages and malnutrition. The newly activated Ukraine Nutrition Cluster (March 2022) works to provide lifesaving nutrition activities to the most vulnerable population, including infants, young children, pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as older people and adults with specific nutrition needs. Support, promotion, and encouragement of life-saving breastfeeding is a priority and when no other alternative is possible, support to the non-breastfed infant, adhering to the agreed protocols on management of UNICEF procured infant formula. Partners are establishing mother and baby spaces where caregivers of infants and young children can access support for feeding and caring for their children and themselves while on the move. With technical support from the Global Nutrition Cluster Technical Alliance Initiative, the cluster has achieved the following: