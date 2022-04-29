Ukraine - Non-Addressed Contributions, April 2022

Every emergency response is different, but one common element is the desire of people around the world to give support to those affected by crisis, conflict and natural disaster. The best way to help affected communities and support relief efforts is also the most efficient, effective and economical: provide monetary donations to aid groups working on the ground.

Unsolicited material goods, and those without a clear and proper addressee – a.k.a “non-attributed contributions” without a specific organisation clearly identified who has agreed to take charge of the goods on arrival – can create blockages at points of reception; and slow down the delivery of priority relief items (i.e. those identified by the affected communities, governments and emergency response experts as the most critical and urgently needed).

If you cannot make a monetary donation and you have material goods you would like to contribute but, you have no way to identify or connect to a responding humanitarian organisation, the Ukraine Logistics Cluster* may be able to help.

*The Ukraine Logistics Cluster is a partnership of logistics professionals, working to support the humanitarian response to the conflict in Ukraine. This network is available 24/7 to provide advice, guidance and logistics services to assist you in moving your humanitarian relief forward. The Logistics Cluster is exclusively supporting relief efforts (non-for-profit) and acts in accordance with humanitarian principals (Humanity, Neutrality,

Impartiality and Independence).