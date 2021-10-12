Ukraine - National Monitoring System on the situation of internally displaced persons (September 2020, March 2021)

Introduction

The conflict in eastern Ukraine and the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC) and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation in 20141 led to the displacement of over a million people across the country, including women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities. As a result, people lost their housing, employment, livelihoods, access to resources, documents and were also separated from their families. In 2016, IOM began carrying out a regular complex survey of the situation with internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine — the National Monitoring System (NMS) to support all government and non-government stakeholders in designing evidence-based policies and programmatic responses regarding IDPs’ situation2`3.

The COVID-19 crisis has had an unprecedented impact on the economy, social system and every aspect of people’s lives, their mobility and social connections, transforming the ways of social interaction. It has created barriers in accessing resources and means to obtain them, impacted the mental health of people, increased social inequality and the risks of social exclusion. The results of IOM regular survey show that in the context of protracted displacement, the issues related to lack of housing, employment, and incomes remain pressing for IDPs for more than seven years. The economic shock made many IDPs’ situation even more vulnerable, forcing them to apply different adaptation strategies.