Ukraine Multi-Purpose Cash (MPC) Response Snapshot (May 2022)

A MULTI-PURPOSE CASH ROLL OUT OVERVIEW

Since the escalation in February 2022, the Ukraine Cash Working Group has quickly scaled up its capacity, now counting 29 partners, and developed a suite of tools to harmonize and coordinate the rollout of multipurpose cash. In coordination with the national and local authorities, humanitarian organizations continue registration and receipt of data to assist ongoing and newly vulnerable populations.

As of 31 May 2022, 1,549,208 people have received assistance in 24 oblasts. This figure is expected to grow quickly, as many more people are currently being registered at an increasing speed, and they will receive cash within a few days of their enrollment. Given the severity of needs partners are prioritizing pace and scale over avoidance of duplication of people assisted.