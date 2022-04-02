Ukraine Multi-Purpose Cash (MPC) Response Snapshot (as of 31 March 2022)

Since the escalation in February 2022, the Ukraine Cash Working Group has quickly scaled up its capacity, now counting 15 partner members, and developed a suite of tools to harmonize and coordinate the rollout of multipurpose cash. In coordination with the national and local authorities, humanitarian organizations have begun to register and subsequently assist newly vulnerable populations on a no-regrets basis.

As of 31 March 2022, 14,000 people received assistance in 25 oblasts.This figure is expected to grow quickly, as many more people are currently being registered at an increasing speed, and they willreceive cash within a few days following their enrollment. Given the severity of needs partners are prioritizing pace and scaleover avoidance of duplication of people assisted.