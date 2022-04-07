Ukraine Multi-purpose Cash Catalogue 2022

INTRODUCTION

The Cash Working Group Information Management Product/Services Catalogue is a preparedness documentation template, which shall be completed locally by country Cash Teams.

It aims to provide a more predictable IM products and services delivered at specific time and geographic level, which shall pave the way for faster response and a technical tool for the Ukraine humantatain community.

Specifically, the catalogue aims to answer what tools and services exist, where the outputs are located.Thus, it can serve as reference for incoming IMOs to generate IM products with minimal efforts.