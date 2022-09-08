Ukraine: Mine Action - 5W Situation Report (as of 01 September 2022)

OVERVIEW

The month of August saw much work on input to the Flash Appeal (Version 3) concerning indicators, PIN (People in Need), and targets for the mine action sector. The Humanitarian Planning Cycle (HPC) for 2023 was also initiated with the compilation of data for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) analysis from which the Humanitarian Response Plan will be developed (Nov 2022). UNDP also contributed to framing the mine action component of the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund (UHF) which has now been launched. Eligible partners are able to apply for funding from $70M which is available in two envelopes - $50M to address urgent priorities and $20M to be used to enable actors to partner with national and local entities. The proposals should be targeting IDPs and the vulnerable - those persons with disabilities, women, and children in particular. Proposed projects should be completed in 12 months and fall within the pillars of Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE), Mine Victim Assistance (MVA), and Clearance https://www.unocha.org/ukraine/about-uhf At the end of August, the 10th Meeting of State Parties for the CCM took place in Geneva (30 August to 2 September). Two side events included panalists that are in the MASC. One briefing delivered by DRC was titled ‘Cluster Munition and ERW Impact in Ukraine’; a second intervention was delivered by NPA on ‘Embedding Environmental Protection with the Lausanne Action Plan’. An overview of the agenda and side events at the 10MSP CCM can be found at https://www.clusterconvention.org/