Ukraine: Mine Action - 5W Situation Report (as of 01 November 2022)

OVERVIEW

The month of October saw mine action partners respond to the growing demands for services in newly accessible regions of Kharkiv where the extent of explosive ordnance contamination is becoming apparent, and the incidence of accidents is of great concern.

Initial activities have included Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (HALO, DRC, UNICEF), some victim assistance (DRC), and activities of Non-Technical Survey (NTS) and preparation for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team deployment resulting from assessment missions (HALO 17-21 Sept & FSD- 26-30 Sept).

These efforts complement the work of the MOD and particularly the efforts of the State Emergency Services (SESU).

Mine Action efforts of the UN and its partners have now reached almost 3.5 million people. From the state institution side, SESU alone have cleared more than 250,000 items of explosive ordnance since March 2022.