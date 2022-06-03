Ukraine: Mine Action - 5W Situation Report (as of 01 June 2022)

OVERVIEW

The conflict in the east and south of Ukraine shows few signs of abatement. Limited humanitarian space for mine action activities exists beyond digitally delivered Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE) messages to accessible populations, training of UN, NGO, and CSOs on EO risks when delivering humanitarian aid, and the monitoring of accidents and new contamination where feasible.

In and around Kyiv, and to the north as well as northeast, the retreat of the Russian Forces has offered space for considerable explosive ordnance clear-up operations. Most clearance efforts are focused on urban centers in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Zhytomyr regions. As of this week, the State Emergency Services has cleared 127,393 explosive devices in Ukraine – on the territory of over 28,714km2 . Plans are to increase this capacity by a further 80 teams.1 The OSCE-PCU together with NPA, DRC, HALO, and UNDP are procuring equipment for MOD and SESU to help maintain the on-going operations delivered by Ukrainian state entities.

National capacities are now being complemented by the national NGOs such as UDA, and international INGO operations of the HALO Trust, DRC, and FSD who are restarting survey and clearance activities. Additional INGOs of HI, NPA, and MAG are seeking registration and accreditation to contribute to land release operations. EORE activities both digitally and physically are being conducted by ten organizations collaborating within an EORE working group chaired by UNICEF. Digital messaging alone has reached an estimated 17,973,076 million people. Victim Assistance and operational activities of Non-Technical Survey and Clearance will feature more prominently in the following reports as field operations become established.