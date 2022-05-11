Ukraine: Migrant protection and assistance, weekly snapshot, 3 May 2022

On 24 February 2022, the Russian Federation launched a broad military invasion in Ukraine, which has contributed to significant internal displacement and cross-border movements.

To this moment, it is estimated that over 5,597,483 persons have been forcibly displaced into neighbouring countries, with still more projected to move out of the country1 . 7,707,000 persons are displaced within Ukraine as a direct result of the war2 . Women and children fleeing from the Russian military invasion in Ukraine and heading to other countries face risks of human trafficking and genderbased violence (GBV), while men, elderly people, those with movement barriers and those staying in the country can also become a prey for exploiters.