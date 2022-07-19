Ukraine: MESU Overview of the current state of education and science in Ukraine (27 June - 9 July 2022)

General information

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as of July 05, 2022 the number of refugees fled Ukraine for other countries since 24.02.2022 is more than 8,8 million.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine as of July 09, 2022, since the beginning of the war, 347 children have been killed and 647 wounded. This data does not include data from areas where the active hostilities take place.

As of July 08, 2022, 2116 educational institutions have been damaged by bombing and shelling, 216 of then are completely destroyed.

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet participated at the Transforming Education Pre-Summit (June 28-30, 2022, Paris). The purpose of the event was to determine the goals, directions and ways of transforming education all around the world; debriefing on pandemic-related learning loss recovery programs; activation of national and global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the panel discussion at the Pre-Summit, the Minister informed the international educational community about the situation in Ukraine due to the military aggression of the russian federation. Serhiy Shkarlet stated that the reconstruction and transformation of education in spite of the brutal aggression of the russian federation, as well as the construction of a stable education system and the creation of all the necessary conditions for education in Ukraine in the post-war period are an important priority. The Minister also expressed his gratitude to international partners for their solidarity and support to Ukraine.

On July 04, 2022, the Prime-Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal presented Ukraine's Recovery plan during the Lugano International Conference (Switzerland).

Also, during the panel discussion "Social recovery", the directions and strategic goals of restoring human potential were presented in the online speech of Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, and in the presentation of Yulia Sokolovska, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine.

The MoES team contributed to the activity of the working group on the recovery of Ukraine both at the stage of development and at the stage of summarizing the first draft of the Plan for the Recovery of Education and Science: https://www.urc2022.com/urc2022-recovery-plan.

On July 06, 2022, the 5th (semi-annual) SWG “Education and Science” meeting took place with participation of the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet. During the meeting the MoES half-year 2022 report was presented and the preparation issues for the new 2022/2023 academic year were discussed with development partners.

The World Bank loan in the framework of UIHERP project: funds in the amount of 20 million US dollars to ensure social payments to the population of Ukraine, for 50 contracts signed by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine with the heads of public HEIs, containing target indicators of each HEI, were transferred to the state budget.