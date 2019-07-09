Ukraine: Measles Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Update n° MDRUA009

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The DREF operation is being extended from 4 to 6 months operational timeframe, and the coverage is being extended by the URCS from 5 to 8 regions. The covered regions are: Ivano-Frankivsk, Vynnitsya, Ternopil, Odesa, Chernivtsy, now extended with Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv.

With the planned revision, the URCS will be able to reach twice as many people in the risk groups. The previously planned target was 90,000, whereas the new target estimate involves 189,000 people.

The revision will not require additional funding, as significant savings occurred during the implementation. Savings in vaccination, insurance of volunteers and RDRT deployment budget lines, together with the informational campaign savings are reallocated to cover additional regions, to increase budget for transportation and to bring onboard a fulltime project coordinator who will oversee the timely integration of the three additional regions in the project and ensure proper coordination between and reporting in the 8 covered regions.

The number of volunteers trained and mobilized to provide support in the immunization activities will be increased from 100 to 200, and the number of leaflets printed and distributed in five regions will be increased from 50,000 to 160,000.

An operation review has been also been included in the revised budget to reflect the learnings into similar health emergency operations in the future.