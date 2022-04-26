Ukraine Logistics Cluster Situation Update, 26 April 2022

1. Logistics operations

OVERVIEW

• As of 25 April, the Logistics Cluster has handled 7,600 m3 of humanitarian cargo on behalf of 14 partner organisations. • The volatile security situation, particularly in eastern and southern oblasts, is creating difficulties for planning and executing aid delivery, including the forward movement, and staging of humanitarian cargo. The Logistics Cluster is working in close coordination with OCHA to identify partners who have an operational presence in hard-to-reach areas to support the effective delivery of relief items. • Further information on common storage and transport services can be found in the cluster’s most recent Concept of Operations (ConOps).