Ukraine Logistics Cluster Situation Report #15 - Reporting period: 16/09/2022 to 30/09/2022

Highlights

• The ETC is prepositioning equipment for the establishment of a radio security communications network for humanitarians in Ukraine while continuing to engage with the Ukrainian State Centre of Radio Frequencies (UCRF) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the request for a VHF license.

• The ETC is providing secure internet connectivity and ICT helpdesk services to 266 registered users from 12 humanitarian organizations in Dnipro and Lviv.

• Since the launch of the ETC Chatbot, a total of 12,723 unique users in Ukraine have accessed information relating to humanitarian assistance.

Overview

The estimated toll of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine surpassed 14,844 civilian casualties, including 5,996 deaths as of 26 September, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Between 1 – 25 September, approximately 897 civilian causalities were reported. The OHCHR has stated that actual numbers may be significantly higher. The most intense hostilities continue to take place in Donetska,

Luhanska, and Kharkiv oblasts.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reports that 6.98 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine due to the conflict as of 19 September, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) puts the total number of Ukrainian refugees recorded across Europe at 7.5 million as of 27 September.

Impact on telecommunications

Telecommunications infrastructure remains operational throughout most of Ukraine, however, there are reports of hacking and jamming of telecommunications channels in the country and localized outages in areas of heavy fighting. Although 3G and 4G mobile network coverage continues to be operational along Ukraine’s borders, there have been reports of localized saturation of the network in some areas experiencing an influx of refugees.

There have also been reports of reduced internet speeds as a result of a high volume of cyber-attacks on Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Additionally, phishing attacks targeting humanitarian workers have been reported.