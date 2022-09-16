Ukraine Logistics Cluster Situation Report #14 - Reporting period: 01/09/2022 to 15/09/2022

Highlights

The Ukrainian State Centre of Radio Frequencies (UCRF) contacted the ETC regarding the request for a VHF license to establish a radio security communications network for humanitarians in Ukraine – the UCRF supplied and requested further information and feedback from the ETC.

The ETC is providing secure internet connectivity and ICT helpdesk services to 265 staff from 12 humanitarian organizations in Dnipro and Lviv.

Since the launch of the ETC Chatbot, a total of 12,004 unique users in Ukraine have accessed information relating to humanitarian assistance.

Overview

The estimated toll of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine surpassed 14,248 civilian casualties, including 5,827 deaths as of 11 September, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Between 1 – 11 September, about 362 civilian causalities were reported. The OHCHR has stated that actual numbers may be significantly higher. The most intense hostilities continue to take place in Donetska, Luhanska, and Kharkiv oblasts.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reports that 6.98 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine due to the conflict as of 23 August, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) puts the total number of refugees having crossed international borders at 7.1 million as of 7 September.

Impact on telecommunications

Telecommunications infrastructure remains operational throughout most of Ukraine, however, there are reports of hacking and jamming of telecommunications channels in the country and localized outages in areas of heavy fighting. Although reports of 3G and 4G mobile network coverage continue to be positive along the Ukrainian borders, there may be localized saturation of the network in some areas due to the influx of refugees.

A high volume of cyber-attacks on Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been observed to have caused a significant reduction in internet speeds. Additionally, phishing attacks targeting humanitarian workers have been reported.