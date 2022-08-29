Ukraine

Ukraine: Logistics Cluster Meeting Minutes, 19 August 2022

LOCATION Odesa, Ukraine (In-person/Online)

DATE 19 August 2022

CHAIR Logistics Cluster Coordinator

PARTICIPANTS ACTED, ALIMA, HEKS/EPER, International Medical Corps, Intersos, Solidarités International, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

ACTION POINTS

  • Partners to submit incoming pipelines for planning purposes.

  • Partners are encouraged to reach out to the Logistics Cluster team regarding ongoing challenges, as well as to propose topics and potential presentations for coordination meetings.

AGENDA 1. Situation update 2. AOB

