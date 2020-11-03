Ukraine Legislative Update: September 2020 [EN/UK]

Adopted Legislation

▪ Freedom of movement during the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine

▪ Compensation for destroyed housing in the GCA of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts

▪ Exemption of IDPs from payment of tourist fees

Other developments

▪ Amendments to the list of NGCA and LoC settlements

▪ IDP certificates available in “Diya” mobile application

▪ Governmental concept for communication on gender equality

▪ Urgent measures on combatting domestic violence at the central and local levels

Draft Legislation

▪ Draft State Budget for 2021

▪ Amendments to Article 7 of the Law on IDPs on access to pensions and social benefits

▪ Bringing Ukraine’s criminal legislation in line with international humanitarian and international criminal laws

▪ Priority for persons and children with disability for crossing the international border of Ukraine, the LoC in the east and administrative boundary with Crimea

▪ Ratification of the agreement on financial cooperation aimed at finding housing solutions for IDPs

Adopted Legislation

Freedom of movement during the COVID-19 outbreak in Ukraine In September 2020, the Government lifted some of the restrictions to freedom of movement which were introduced as a preventive measure to the spreading of COVID-19 through amendments to its Resolution #6411 .

On 2 September 2020, by its Resolution #7912 , the Government allowed certain categories of foreigners and stateless persons3 to cross the international border of Ukraine on the condition that they prove that they have an health insurance that covers COVID-19-related treatment as well as additional expenses related to accommodation and subsistence during the observation period. By its Resolution #8254 adopted on 9 September 2020, the Government exempted prospect and current students, as well as one accompanying adult, arriving from the non-government-controlled areas (NGCA) of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts or Crimea from the mandatory self-isolation. This is a positive development expected to ease the crossing of the line of contact (LoC) in the east and the administrative boundary with Crimea. Moreover, these categories of